Founder and Chief Executive, C5 Capital

André Pienaar is the Chief Executive and the Founder of C5, a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space and nuclear energy with offices in Washington DC, London and Luxembourg. André serves on the boards of IronNet Cybersecurity, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and BlueVoyant in the USA; Reduxio in Israel; the Haven Group in Luxembourg, and ITC Secure in London. He previously served on the Boards of Omada, Balabit and Shape Security which C5 exited successfully.

André started his career at Kroll Inc in 1996 where he became the youngest managing director until the successful sale of the company to Marsh & McLennan. In 2004, André founded G3, an international consulting firm that advises global companies and international law firms on cybersecurity. In 2011, he sold G3 to Europe’s leading technology investment holding company.

André advised the 6th Duke of Westminster on the establishment of the new Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) in the United Kingdom as a state-of-the-art centre for the rehabilitation of injured British military veterans.

Andre serves on the Advisory Council of the US Institute for Peace (USIP, an US government agency dedicated to conflict resolution globally. He is a member of the Atlantic Council Task Force on Critical Infrastructure and Cybersecurity. André set up the Cyber Alliance to Defend Our Healthcare, a voluntary coalition of 36 cybersecurity companies to protect the healthcare sector from cyberattacks during global pandemics.

André’s charitable interests include being a Director of the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) and the Limitless Space Institute (LSI) a non-profit organization to develop leaders and technologies that enables space exploration.

André is a lawyer and an expert on cyber law and cybercrime. He holds two law degrees and a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth.

