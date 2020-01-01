Andrea Waldman Lockwood is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa, Middle East, Europe and Eurasia in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. As DAS, she directs the analytical work covering the Eurasia land mass (including Russia, the Baltics and the Ukraine), Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East (including Turkey), Europe and Africa; directs the IA representational activities with regard to this portfolio, bilaterally, multilaterally and in conjunction, where appropriate, with other U.S. government agencies. Her responsibilities also include designing, developing, and recommending specific energy policies related to global markets (including investment and trade), energy technology and operational programs. Ms. Lockwood is charged with managing the Office of European and Eurasian Affairs (IA-21) and the Office of African and Middle Eastern Affairs (IA-22) and serves as the policy link between the Assistant Secretary and staff and program offices to implement Administration policy. The Deputy Assistant Secretary, or her staff, represents IA in interagency deliberations on those issues within its purview. DAS Lockwood also serves as the U.S. representative to the Standing Group on Long Term Cooperation at the International Energy Agency and the Alternate Representative to the IEA Governing Board. DAS Lockwood is also the U.S. representative to the International Energy Forum.

From January 2017 to September 2017, Andrea Lockwood served as Acting Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, serving as the Secretary’s lead advisor for international energy issues and coordinating the international work of the Department to meet Departmental and broader Administration international energy goals.

Andrea Lockwood, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, comes to this position with 30 years of experience at the Department of Energy. Ms. Lockwood holds numerous awards from the Department of Energy for Superior Performance and has an AB degree from Bowdoin College and an MPP from Harvard University.