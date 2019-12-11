Andreas Feicht was appointed as the state secretary for energy at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in February 2019. His portfolio includes energy policy with regard to heating, efficiency, electricity and grids. From 2007 to 2019, Mr. Freicht was chairman of the board of WSW Wuppertaler Stadtwerke GmbH and chairman of the board of WSW mobil GmbH. He previously worked as managing director at BSL Management Consultants GmbH & Co. KG, and as managing partner of BBD Verkehrsconsult GmbH. Andreas Feicht has an academic background in economics, which he acquired while holding various positions at Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe AG and Technische Werke Dresden GmbH.