Andrew Prag is currently Special Advisor to the Environment Director of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and has more than fifteen years of policy experience across climate, energy and environment. He was formerly Head of the Environment and Climate Change Unit at the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, and before that spent seven years leading diverse research projects at the OECD related to energy, climate change, trade and environment policy. During this time he was closely involved with the UN climate change negotiations (UNFCCC) and the G20 process. Prior to the OECD, Andrew was a principal consultant for Camco Clean Energy where he developed carbon credit projects, and chaired a policy working group for the Carbon Capture and Storage Association. Earlier in his career he held a variety of roles in the energy sector, including downstream production management with Royal Dutch Shell. He holds a MSc in environmental technology from Imperial College, London, and a MA in natural sciences from Cambridge University, UK.