Beni Suryadi is currently manager of power, fossil fuel, alternative energy, and storage at the ASEAN Centre for Energy. He leads the work on the development of the Sixth ASEAN Energy Outlook, the flagship study on energy projections in the region; the ASEAN Interconnection Masterplan Study III for the ASEAN Power Grid, a regional blueprint for electricity interconnection in the region through higher penetration of renewable energy; and the ASEAN Climate Change and Energy Project (ACCEPT), the first integrated project on energy and climate change in ASEAN.