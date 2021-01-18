Brian Moynihan leads a team of more than 200,000 employees dedicated to making financial lives better for people, companies of every size, and institutional investors across the United States and around the world.

Bank of America has been recognized as a leader in financial services, including on Fortune magazine’s list of The Best Big Companies to Work For, named Global Finance’s Best Bank in the United States and North America in 2020 and placed on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers List in 2019. The company is the top global bank on Fortune’s Change the World list. It was also the 2019 Catalyst Award winner for supporting the continued development, empowerment and advancement of women in the company and around the world, and is recognized annually as a top employer by Working Mother, LATINA Style, Black Enterprise, Military Times and US Veterans Magazine. Bank of America is included in the Forbes Corporate Responders List of 25 companies leading through the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Moynihan participates in several organizations that focus on economic and market trends, including the World Economic Forum International Business Council (chair), the Financial Services Forum, the Bank Policy Institute, the Business Roundtable, the Clearing House, the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable (co-chair), the Business Council and the Federal Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Board.

Moynihan leads the company’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Council and is a member of the museum council for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Moynihan is also a member of the Brown University Corporation’s Board of Fellows, the Catalyst Board of Directors, the Council on Competitiveness Board of Directors and the Appeal of Conscience Board of Trustees. Moynihan works with public officials, businesses and civic leaders at the local level through his participation on the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council (chair), the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and the Partnership for Rhode Island.