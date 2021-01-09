Caroline Cochran is the chief operating officer and co-founder of Oklo, a Sunnyvale, California-based company working on advanced fission clean power technology. She has worked with energy technologies that span natural gas, oil, nuclear, and solar. Prior to graduate school, she was a program manager at the University of Oklahoma where she was part of establishing a technology commercialization program. She received her master of science in nuclear science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a bachelor of arts in Economics, and a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.