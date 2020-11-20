Claude Letourneau is currently the president and chief executive officer of Svante Inc. He boasts thirty years’ of experience in advanced technology development and commercialization, and a broad range of project management experience. Prior to Svante, he held senior management roles with Canam Group Inc., SNC-Lavalin Inc., and Kontron Embedded Computers AG, and founded two technology companies: Vaperma, Inc. (membrane-based gas separation) and Avestor Inc. (thin-film lithium polymer batteries). Claude received a bachelor of applied science in chemical engineering and a masters in chemical engineering from University Laval, Quebec.