Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Energy for All; Special Representative, UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All; Co-Chair, UN-Energy
Damilola Ogunbiyi is chief executive officer of Sustainable Energy for All, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and co-chair of UN-Energy. She is also a commissioner for the Global Commission to End Energy Poverty. Mrs. Ogunbiyi was formerly the managing director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency and the general manager of the Lagos State Electricity Board.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for the Global Energy Center newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work.
Follow us on social media