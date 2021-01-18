Dan Murphy is a CNBC correspondent based at the Nasdaq Marketsite in Dubai. Dan follows news across major markets in the Middle East, providing the CNBC audience with a deeper focus on the regional business, finance and geopolitical story.

Dan has in-depth experience covering a range of global sectors and asset classes. As a multi-platform reporter and presenter, he appears on CNBC’s suite of international programming, including Squawk Box, Street Signs and Capital Connection. He also regularly writes for CNBC.com.

Before launching the CNBC Bureau in Dubai, Dan spent three years as a correspondent for CNBC in Singapore. In this role, Dan interviewed some of Asia’s most respected corporate leaders, including Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta, and Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong.

An experienced moderator, Dan has also appeared on stage to host panel discussions at major investment conferences and industry events, including The Milken Institute Summit, the Milken Young Leaders Circle, Credit Suisse Megatrends, Innovfest Unbound, Millennial 2020, the Singapore Fintech Festival, and the SGX Ideas Exchange. Before joining CNBC, Dan was a reporter and business anchor at Sky News. His live coverage of major news events in the field has also seen his work feature on CNN, Fox News, Bloomberg and Sky News UK.