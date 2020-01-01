Daniel Litvin is the Founder and Managing Director of Critical Resource. Since founding the company in 2006, he has grown Critical Resource to be a leading provider of strategic advice to energy and mining firms and their investors on sustainability, ‘ESG’ and political risks. Prior to Critical Resource, Daniel was a consultant and adviser to leadership at McKinsey & Company on “business in society” issues. He was also a policy adviser to Rio Tinto, where he worked with senior management on human rights and other sustainability topics. He has also been a senior research fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, specializing in the geopolitics of energy. He started his career at The Economist, where he worked as the magazine’s environment and resources correspondent, jointly winning the Wincott Award for young financial journalist of the year. He is author of ‘Empires of Profit: Commerce, Conquest & Corporate Responsibility,’ a history of the political challenges facing big corporations, from the East India Company onward. Daniel holds an MSc in anthropology and development from the LSE, and a BA in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University.