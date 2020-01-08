In his role as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), Daniel R. Simmons leads EERE to promote affordable and reliable energy to enhance America’s economic growth and energy security. He oversees technology development in the energy efficiency, renewable power and sustainable transportation sectors.

Before joining the U.S. Department of Energy, Daniel served as the Institute for Energy Research’s Vice President for Policy, overseeing its energy and climate policy work at the state and federal level.

He previously served as the director of the Natural Resources Task Force of the American Legislative Exchange Council, was a research fellow at the Mercatus Center and worked as professional staff on the Committee on Resources of the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a graduate of Utah State University and George Mason University School of Law.