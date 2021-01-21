Dario Pagani was born in Milan in 1959. He graduated in economics from the University of Milan. He is married and has two sons and a grandson.

He is Eni’s executive vice president and group chief information officer since March 2015. He joined Agip S.p.A. in 1982 working in upstream operations. He managed several projects related to computerized control systems in the Production Department, then became the head of application development in the Information & Communication Technology Department. In 1998, he joined EniData, the Eni Group Company for Information Technology, as program manager for the SAP implementation in Eni’s Foreign Branches. At the beginning of 2000, he was named business unit manager of upstream, engineering, and construction business areas. In 2005, he was appointed ICT strategic planning manager of Eni Group and in 2008 senior vice president of Eni ICT Strategy & Governance. He is a member of the Faculty SDA Bocconi, as collaborator of the Management Information Systems unit since 2011 and has collaborated with MIT Design Lab since 2014, working on applications of emerging technologies on the health and safety challenges facing the energy industry.