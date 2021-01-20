Agustín Delgado holds an master of science in industrial engineering from the Escuela Superior Industrial of Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid and a PhD in industrial engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED). He has also completed the School of Management Program designed specifically for Iberdrola by IESE and the Global Leadership Program at IMD.

A professional with twenty years of experience, he began his career in different companies from the rail and energy sectors. He joined Iberdrola in 2006 as innovation director. In 2010, he was appointed chief innovation and sustainability officer for the Iberdrola Group. He is also responsible for the venture capital program in IBERDROLA (PERSEO), where he coordinates PERSEO´s investment in technology companies related to new sustainable energies and business models.

He is a former member of the Gamesa board of directors and some other startup companies. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum, Global Future Council for Advanced Energy Technologies. He is a member of the advisory board in NEOTEC (the Spanish Investment Program in Risk Capital) and in the Low Carbon Energy Center for Electric Power Systems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.