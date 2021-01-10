With more than twenty-five years of experience at Siemens in various industries such as information technology, industrial service, and energy service, Dr. Dipl. Ing. Beatrix Natter today leads the transmission division for Siemens Energy. Most recently she started shaping the transmission industry by introducing a resilience concept and driving the digitalization agenda. In her former position as chief executive officer of the Business Unit Transmission Products, Dr. Natter implemented a lean global factory network and a high-performance culture, reinforcing technology leadership with continuous innovations. She shaped various industry leading products and concepts like Pretact®, Sensformer® and Sensgear®. Dr. Natter holds a PhD in technical physics (1990) in addition to a Diploma in technical physics from the Technical University Vienna (1987). She had a post-doctoral research fellowship in Argonne National Laboratories, Chicago, USA.