Dr. Daniel Yergin is a highly respected authority on energy, international politics, and economics. He is vice chairman of IHS Markit and chairman of CERAWeek, as well as the Pulitzer-Prize winning author of The Prize, The Quest, and most recently, The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations. His awards include Lifetime Achievement from the Prime Minister of India and the United States Energy Award for lifelong achievements in energy and the promotion of international understanding. He holds a bachelor of arts from Yale University and a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, where he was a Marshall Scholar.