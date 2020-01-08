Vice President, Energy Efficiency & Carbon Management, SABIC
Dr. Fahad Al-Sherehy is currently the vice president for energy efficiency and carbon management, and prior that has held various positions during his tenure at SABIC. Dr. Al-Sherehy has contributed to the development and commercialization of five technologies. He is the inventor and co-inventor of three patents and has been a board member of several SABIC affiliates. Dr. Al-Sherehy has also served on the advisory committees of many national and international universities. Dr. Al-Sherehy obtained his doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of British Columbia in Canada after completing the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program (AMP).
