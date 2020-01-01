Dr. Fahad Alturki is Vice President and Head of Research at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC). As head of research, he oversees KAPSARC’s research programs and priorities, and interacts with key stakeholder groups in various sectors. Externally, Fahad is an independent board member of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). He was the chief economist and head of research at Jadwa Investment Company, the chairperson of its Public Funds Board, and an independent board member of the General Authority of Statistics. Fahad has a proven track record in economics with more than 20 years’ experience in the field. Before joining Jadwa, he was the chief economist at Barclays Saudi Arabia and prior to Barclays, Fahad was an economic specialist at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. He has also worked as an economist at the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund. Fahad graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration from King Saud University in Saudi Arabia. He obtained his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in economics at the University of Oregon (Eugene, United States).