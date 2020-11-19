Mr. Jennifer Holmgren is the chief executive officer of the revolutionary carbon recycling company, LanzaTech. Prior to LanzaTech, Jennifer was vice president and general manager of the renewable energy and chemicals business unit at UOP LLC, a Honeywell Company. Under her management, UOP technology became instrumental in producing nearly all the initial fuels used by commercial airlines and the military for testing and certification of alternative aviation fuel. Today, under Dr. Holmgren’s guidance, LanzaTech is developing a variety of platform chemicals and fuels, including the world’s first alternative jet fuel derived from industrial waste gases. Jennifer is a Director and the Chair of LanzaJet, launched in 2020 to commercialize LanzaTech’s Alcohol to Jet (AtJ) technology. In 2015, Jennifer and her team at LanzaTech were awarded the US Environmental Protection Agency Presidential Green Chemistry Award and she received the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Rosalind Franklin Award for Leadership in Industrial Biotechnology and the Outstanding Leader Award in Corporate Social Innovation from the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. She was named most influential leader in the bioeconomy by Biofuels Digest in 2017 and received a Global Bioenergy Leadership Award in 2018. A member of the National Academy of Engineering, a dog lover, and committed greyhound rescuer, Jennifer holds a B.Sc. degree from Harvey Mudd College, a PhD from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University of Chicago