Dr. Mani Sarathy is an Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering and Associate Director of the Clean Combustion Research Center (CCRC) at KAUST. Dr. Sarathy was previously a Postdoctoral Researcher in the Combustion Chemistry group at the U.S. Department of Energy Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He received his PhD and M.A.Sc. degrees in Environmental and Chemical Engineering at the University of Toronto and his B.A.Sc. in Environmental Engineering Chemical Specialization from the University of Waterloo. In 2015, 2017, and 2018 Dr. Sarathy was named a Clarivate Analytics “Highly Cited Researcher.” His research interest is in developing sustainable energy technologies with decreased net environmental impact. A major trajectory of his research is using chemical kinetic simulations to design fuels, engines, and reactors.