Nuclear Energy Analyst, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

Dr. Michel Berthélemy is a nuclear energy analyst at the Organization for Cooperation and Development Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) where he leads international projects on the economics of nuclear, including Gen-III costs reduction opportunities, small modular reactors (SMR), Gen-IV, and fuel cycle related issues. Prior to joining the NEA in 2019, Dr. Berthélemy was in charge of nuclear energy economics studies at the French Atomic and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA) since 2015. Dr. Berthélemy graduated from Mines ParisTech in 2013 with a Ph.D. in energy economics.

