Ed Williams is the President and CEO of Edelman EMEA. Prior to that, he led Edelman UK and Ireland for eight years. Previously, he oversaw corporate affairs and communications for two global media companies: the BBC and Reuters. He advises senior executives on corporate communications and strategy and serves on a number of boards, including the Royal College of Art, the Woolf Institute in Cambridge, and International Crisis Group’s Advisory Council. He has an Honorary Fellowship from Goldsmiths University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s AMP program. He started his career in newspaper and television journalism.