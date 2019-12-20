Eric Williams is a Research Fellow at the King Abdullah Petroleum Research and Studies Center. Before joining KAPSARC, Eric worked as an economist with the North Carolina Utilities Commission and was a consultant at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Prior to that, he was in a PhD program at Duke University studying energy systems modeling. Eric’s experience also includes working as an energy/environmental economist at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), co-directing the Climate Change Policy Partnership at the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions at Duke University (USA), and serving as a manager and senior policy analyst at the Center for Clean Air Policy, an NGO in Washington, DC. He has also worked at the US Energy Information Administration and Tellus Institute think tank in Boston.