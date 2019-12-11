In April 2018, Ms. Fatima Al Nuaimi was appointed the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Liquified Natural Gas (ADNOC LNG), a gas processing and LNG production company based in Abu Dhabi, operating from Das Island. Ms. Al Nuaimi was previously the gas strategy and master planning unit manager at ADNOC, where she was responsible for providing strategic insight across ADNOC’s gas resources, with a focus on maximizing value and profitability, ensuring supply sustainability, and meeting future domestic demand through a holistic gas master plan. She oversaw implementation of the plan across ADNOC Gas Processing, ADNOC LNG and ADNOC Sour Gas. Throughout her career, she has held different positions in ADNOC, as senior vice president for supply chain management in Borouge, manager for the external affairs division and as a team leader and head of research for ADNOC LNG in Exploration and Production Planning. Ms. Al Nuaimi holds a degree in chemical engineering from the UAE University and an MBA from the American University in Dubai. A member of the International Association for Energy Economics, she is also the chairwoman of ADNOC Gender Balance Committee. Al Nuaimi is a lead Member of the Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council Energy and Industry Working Group.