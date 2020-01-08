Mr. Francesco La Camera is the director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), bringing over thirty years of experience in the fields of climate, sustainability, and international cooperation. Mr. La Camera formerly served as director general of sustainable development, environmental damage, European Union (EU), and international affairs at the Italian Ministry of Environment, Land and Sea since 2014. In this capacity, he developed cooperation and partnerships agreements with a wide range of countries, particularly developing countries including Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Mr. La Camera is widely credited with having spearheaded international cooperation on issues related to climate change and the environment. He played a key role in bringing together multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to develop joint initiatives designed to implement the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. He served as co-chair of the Africa Centre for Climate and Sustainable Development, established in Rome, in partnership with FAO and UNDP, and co-chaired the Financial Platform for Climate and Sustainable Development in partnership with the Italian Development Bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Mr. La Camera is a lecturer of sustainable development at the University of Cosenza and of Environment and Land Economics at the University of Roma 3. He began his career as an economic analyst at the Italian Ministry of Budget and Planning. Mr. La Camera graduated from the University of Messina in Political Sciences, as an economic policy major.