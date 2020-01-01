Frank Wouters has been leading renewable energy projects, transactions, and technology development for over 28 years and played a lead role in the development of renewable energy projects valued at over $5 billion. As Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), he managed a US$350 million IRENA/Abu Dhabi Fund for Development project facility for RE. Mr. Wouters has served on the board of energy companies in Europe, Asia, the US and Africa and currently serves as Global Lead Low-Carbon Hydrogen at Worley. He is Director of the EU GCC Clean Energy Technology Network, a platform that fosters partnerships between Europe and the Gulf, he is Fellow, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines and he is a non-executive Board Director of Gorestreet Capital, London. Frank has authored several books on renewable energy and lives in Abu Dhabi. He has a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Delft University.