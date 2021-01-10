Georges has over twenty years of experience in information technology and cybersecurity across multiple industries including aerospace, aviation, and transportation. He currently oversees the industry cybersecurity portfolio at the World Economic Forum, which aims at increasing awareness and addressing systemic risks to increase cyber-resilience across industries’ ecosystems. Before joining the World Economic Forum, he was the global chief information and security officer at Etihad Aviation Group, where he directed the execution of a major holistic cybersecurity transformation program. Prior to that, he headed the information technology and cybersecurity organizations for all USA entities at Thales Group. He was also a member of the IBM Security Board of Advisors from 2015 until 2018 and is currently a member of Airbus STAR Advisory Group. Georges holds a master of science in computer engineering from ESME Sudria, Paris and is CISSP and CISM certified.