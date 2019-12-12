Mr. George Kiourktsoglou is a senior lecturer at the University of Greenwich in London, U.K.. He lectures on Maritime Security, Maritime Economics as well as Strategy and Management. As an intern, he worked for the Israeli Public Corporation of Electricity and from 1996 until 2009 for Royal Dutch Shell. George is a fellow of the British Higher Education Academy and a member of the American Nuclear Society, the Chartered Management Institute and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology in London. He speaks Greek, English, German, Japanese and French.