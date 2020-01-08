H.E. Mrs. Belinda Balluku was appointed minister of infrastructure and energy of Albania, in January 2019. Prior to her appointment, she was director-general at ALBCONTROL JSC, the Air Navigation Services Provider of Albania, she was on the Air Navigation Agency Board (ANSB), at EUROCONTROL, which represents all stakeholders in air traffic management and the integration of management and decision-making structures of EUROCONTROL’s mission to promote the Single European Sky (SES). Mrs. Balluku has held senior management positions initially as customer care director where she first created the Call Center service in Albania and soon after became director of marketing. Ms. Balluku was honored by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with a diploma in air navigation services management. She holds degrees in law and business administration from the University of Athens as well as a master’s degree in management from IATA facilities in Miami, Florida. Mrs. Balluku has several qualifications in the areas of Air Safety, Telecommunications, Human Resources, Local Governance Management, and Social Institutions Management.