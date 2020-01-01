H.E. Dr Virgil – Daniel Popescu was appointed Romanian minister of economy, energy and business environment on 5 November 2019. He had been serving as deputy in the Romanian Parliament since 2016.

Prior to his appointment as Minister, Mr. Popescu served as state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and vice president of National Authority for Property Restitution. He also held the position of state secretary at the Government of Romania – Department for Social Dialogue.

Minister Popescu is also involved in didactic, scientific, and research activities, working as an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration, Craiova University.

He holds a PhD in management from Craiova University and BS in engineering/automation from the University of Bucharest, Romania.