Dr. Yuval Steinitz was appointed minister of energy in May 2015. Minister Steinitz is promoting the acceleration of the development of gas reserves in order to strengthen Israel’s political and energy security and formulate the gas outline. As a continuation of the policy of opening the market to competition, Minister Steinitz announced the opening of the Israeli waters to the exploration of natural gas and oil, in order to encourage leading international companies to enter the Israeli market and strengthen Israel’s position in the global natural gas energy market. Minister Steinitz kept his role in overseeing the Israeli Atomic Energy Committee and member of the State National Security Cabinet from the previous government.

Prior to his current position, Minister Steinitz was the minister of intelligence from 2013 to 2015. In that capacity, Dr. Steinitz was responsible for overseeing the intelligence community, including the Mossad (Israeli CIA), Shin-Bet (Israeli FBI) and Israeli Atomic Energy Committee. Minister Steinitz was also in charge of economic aspects in the Israeli-Palestinians peace talks.

As a member of the government from 2009 to 2013, Dr. Steinitz was the finance minister. He constructed the stimulus package of 2009 and also launched the biennial budget framework (2009-2010, 2011-2012). Dr. Steinitz later designed and implanted major reforms in the energy, technology, and housing sectors. In addition, Dr. Steinitz led Israel’s historic accession to the OECD in 2010.

Before joining the government, Dr. Steinitz was a pivotal member in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. MK Steinitz chaired the committee from 2003 to 2006, where he developed new jurisdictions and also initiated a few prominent parliamentary reports, mostly on intelligence topics. In this capacity, MK Steinitz co-established with Senator Jon Kyl the Joint Dialogue on Defense between US Congress and the Knesset. Dr. Steinitz has been a Knesset Member since July 1999.

Prior to joining politics, Dr. Steinitz was a philosophy professor in Haifa University, where he focused on metaphysics and the philosophy of science. He was also chosen as a distinguished lecturer two years in a row. He holds bachelor of arts and master of arts (with honors) from the Hebrew University, and a Ph.D. from Tel Aviv University. In 1993, he won the Alon Scholarship, the most prestigious award for young PhD candidates in Israel.

Minister Steinitz was an infantry combat soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, first in the Golani Brigade, where he took part in the Operation Litani (1978), and then in the Alexandroni Reserve Brigade, during the 1982 Lebanon War.

Minister Steinitz is married to Justice Gila Knafi-Steinitz, and they have three children.