H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima is the Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. He has served in the oil and gas sector since 1997. His past positions include Minister Delegate, Vice Minister, Secretary of State for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Government Representative in the Equity of the State in the PSCs, and Presidential Adviser of Hydrocarbons. He has served as a member of the board of three national companies in Equatorial Guinea (Sonagas, Segesa, and GEPetrol). Mr. Obiang Lima holds a degree from Alma College.