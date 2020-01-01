H.E. Luay Al-Khatteeb currently serves as Iraq’s Minister of Electricity. Prior to his government service, he was the founding director of the Iraq Energy Institute, co-founder of Iraq Heritage, nonresident Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy (Columbia University-SIPA), and honorary adviser to the Federal Parliament of Iraq on Energy and Economy. His past experience spans over twenty years in business development and public policy with executive capacities as director and senior adviser to various international oil companies, commercial banks and management consulting firms. In addition to his professional commitments, Al-Khatteeb has also been an active participant and contributor to the Brookings Institution (as a former foreign policy fellow), Chatham House, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and the Revenue Watch Institute. He is a frequent commentator in mainstream media on issues related to energy security, regional economy, and politics in the Middle East. His writing has appeared in Foreign Affairs, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, Al-Monitor, CNN, MEES, the Petroleum-Economist, About-Oil by AGI, The Oil & Gas Year and The National.