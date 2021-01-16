Ilan Gur is the chief executive officer of Activate, whose fellowship enables entrepreneurial scientists and engineers to transform their research into world-changing products and businesses. Activate’s entrepreneurial fellowship model originated at Cyclotron Road, a division of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab that Gur founded in 2014.



As an entrepreneur, Gur founded two science-based startups including Seeo, an advanced battery startup acquired by Bosch. He then served as program director at the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA-E).



Gur holds Ph.D., M.S., and B.S. degrees in materials science and engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He is an advisor to the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in support of the Moore Inventor Fellowship and serves as a judge for MIT Technology Review’s TR35 award.