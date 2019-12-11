Jeffrey S. Merrifield, a former presidential appointee to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), has wide-ranging relationships throughout the international nuclear industry that allow him to identify strategic and legal solutions for major energy and environmental matters.

Mr. Merrifield has worked as an attorney in the US Senate and as a senior non-legal executive at the largest power engineering and construction company in the United States. Mr. Merrifield is considered a leader in advanced nuclear deployment and has assisted large and developing nuclear utilities and suppliers in effectively meeting their regulatory requirements and strategic objectives at a reduced cost. Mr. Merrifield became the most widely traveled commissioner every in the US NRC having visited 30 of the 31 countries then operating nuclear plants and toured 240 of the world’s 440 nuclear reactors. He was appointed by President Clinton and reappointed by President Bush to serve on the five-member, Senate-confirmed, independent NRC, serving from 1998 to 2007. Furthermore, Mr. Merrifield served as president of The Merrifield Group LLC, providing energy and environmental consulting, advocacy and strategic advice for companies, organizations and individuals. He has also served as senior vice president of global business development with Chicago Bridge & Iron Co.’s Power Business Unit, and as senior vice president for The Shaw Group Inc.’s Power Group, overseeing external relationships including nuclear business development, customer relations, strategic planning, marketing and communications, as well as government and regulatory affairs.