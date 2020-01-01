Jennifer Gnana is the energy correspondent at The National in Abu Dhabi, where she focusses on oil and industrial development in the region’s crude-exporting countries as well as their transition into more sustainable energy producers. Ms Gnana, who was raised in Bahrain has been covering political economy in the Middle East for over 7 years with leading regional and international titles. She started her career in broadcast with the BBC covering development in South Asia, focusing on India’s economic growth story towards the end of the last decade and the broader challenge of integrating social objectives with financial policy. Ms Gnana, speaks Persian and Urdu apart from her native Tamil.