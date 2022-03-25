John Cooper was appointed Director General, FuelsEurope and Concawe in April 2015. He started his career in the motor industry working on future powertrains, and after 3 years moved to BP Downstream where he has 27 years of experience. His previous role was as Director, Renewables Strategy Downstream, leading BP’s commercial compliance strategy for renewables regulation. He has also had business leadership roles in aviation fuels and lubricants, transport energy policy, and fuels technology, in the UK and USA, and has represented the UK fuels industry at the UK Automotive Council Technology Group. He holds a BA in Engineering from Cambridge University.