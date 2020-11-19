John Hopkins is chairman and chief executive officer of NuScale Power, LLC, a leading US-based advanced small modular reactor technology development company.

Prior to joining NuScale in 2012, Hopkins was with Fluor Corporation since 1989, one of the world’s largest publicly-traded engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance companies. Hopkins held numerous leadership positions in both operations and business development globally.

From 2010 to 2013, Hopkins served as Fluor’s group president for the corporate development and Emerging Markets. He also had oversight of Fluor Government Group and Fluor global sales and marketing.

Active in a variety of professional and business organizations, Hopkins currently serves as chairman of the Compensation and Succession Committee of the US Chamber of Commerce, Washington, DC, and was formerly the chairman of the executive committee and chairman of the board. Most recently, he was appointed to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Nuclear Energy Advisory Committee (NEAC). He is a member of the Nuclear Energy Institute Executive Committee and Atlantic Council Nuclear Energy and National Security Coalition. He is a senior policy adviser of I Squared Capital, New York. He has also served as the senior executive member of both the Fluor Netherlands and Fluor United Kingdom board of directors; chairman of the board for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC; and as a director of the Business Council for International Understanding.