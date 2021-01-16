John joined Petrofac in October 2017. As chief operating officer (COO) of Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business and Integrated Engineering Services business, John is accountable for the overall growth and delivery of its Operations, Projects, Engineering and Consultancy Services, Well Engineering and Training Services capabilities globally. In January 2020, John also assumed the role of chief corporate development officer for Petrofac. Alongside his COO duties, he is responsible for driving transformational activities in areas including Technology, Engineering and the Energy Transition, globally.

Prior to joining Petrofac, John spent twenty-eight years with AMEC Foster Wheeler and five years with Chevron, in the UK and the US. His previous roles have included president of global oil, gas, and chemicals business units, and multi-market roles running the Americas, Northern Europe, and CIS region. John holds a degree in engineering from Aberdeen University. His interests include skiing, cycling, tennis and running.