Mr. Joseph Anis is president and CEO of Middle East, North Africa & South Asia (MENASA) for Gas Power, one of the largest industrial businesses for GE and a part of GE Power. In this role, Mr. Anis is responsible for driving regional growth and execution, overseeing all functions in the region covering new units, project execution, service, and operations. He is responsible for developing and delivering a regional business strategy that offers customers the solutions, knowledge and insight they need to manage the entire lifecycle of their power plants, ultimately providing reliable power to people around the world. Joe’s GE career began in 1997 as the general manager for GE’s Power Controls business in Cairo, Egypt. In 2000, he joined GE’s Energy Services business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as the e-Business leader for Africa, India and the Middle East and later became the sales manager for Power Generation in the UAE. Joe subsequently held several leadership roles, including general manager for Power Generation Sales in the Middle East and Africa. In 2007, he was appointed the region executive and general manager for GE Energy in the Middle East. In July 2010, Joe was appointed a vice president and officer of General Electric Company. He joined GE’s Power Generation Services business in 2012 as the vice president of global sales & commercial operations. Subsequently, Mr. Anis was named vice president, commercial for Power Services in 2015. He was named president and CEO of GE’s Power Services business in the Middle East and Africa in July 2016 and took on his current expanded role in December 2017. Joe holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Syracuse University in New York, USA.