Chief Financial Officer, Bayat Power

Mr. Kamal Gawri, a senior Bayat Group executive since 2005, serves as chief financial officer (CFO) of Bayat Power. He is a former Deloitte associate and a qualified chartered accountant from Canada. Mr. Gawri has significant international leadership experience in finance, accounting, taxation and building profitable ventures. He is the former CFO of the Afghan-Wireless Communication Company, and is currently is the managing director of Ariana Network Services. Mr. Gawri has played a vital role in structuring the first mobile power plant in Afghanistan. Mr. Gawri has a bachelors in commerce (honors), finance, and accounting and is a chartered accountant in accountant and finance from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ontario, Canada.

