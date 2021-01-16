Luis Cabra is Repsol’s executive managing director (EMD) of energy transition, sustainability, and technology as well as Deputy CEO. His responsibilities include core areas for the development and implementation of the company’s energy transition and decarbonization strategy, such as technology and digitalization, engineering, and sustainability.

He has been a member of Repsol’s Executive Committee since 2012. From 2018 to the end of 2020, he was EMD of technology development, resources, and sustainability. In this position, he played a key role in the work leading up to Repsol, in December 2019, becoming the first oil and gas company in the world to make the commitment to achieve zero net emissions by 2050. Despite the challenging environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Repsol last November reinforced this commitment in its strategic plan 2021-2025 where the company accelerated its pace to lead the energy transition, outlining a transformation across all business units.

From 2012 to July 2018, Cabra served as the executive managing director of exploration and production. Under his stewardship, the company doubled its production by integrating the assets and teams from Talisman. He also launched a wide-ranging efficiency program from 2015 to 2017 that turned the company’s exploration and production business into a net cash generator.

He joined Repsol in 1984 as a process engineer at the A Coruña refinery in Spain. He has held management positions in the refining, technology, engineering, procurement, and safety and environment units, as well as been executive director of development and production in the E&P Division.

Luis Cabra holds a PhD in chemical engineering from the Complutense University of Madrid and has completed business management studies at the international business schools INSEAD and IMD. He has also represented Repsol in various international associations, serving as chairman of the Automotive Fuels Action Group of the European Petroleum Industry Association, chairman of the European Biofuels Technology Platform, and member of the European Research Advisory Board.