Marc Hamy is currently the vice president of corporate affairs, sustainability, and environment at Airbus. He is an alumnus of Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS) de la rue d’Ulm and a civil aviation engineer, with a post-graduate diploma from the French national school for civil aviation (ENAC) and a masters degree from the University of Paris Dauphine. He has a background in aviation, transport, economy, and politics, with many senior executive positions. He has served in the following positions: deputy chief financial officer of DSNA, the French air navigation services provider; general manager of the two air traffic control centers of the south of France; director of the civil aviation authority in the French Pacific territories; chief executive officer (CEO) of DSNA (8000 employees and a turn-over of 1 Billion Euros a year); chief of staff of the French Minister for Transports; deputy chief of staff of the Minister for Energy, Transport, and Environment; chief operating officer of Airbus ProSky; vice president of Air Transport and Public Affairs at Airbus SAS.

He is a founding member of the SESAR Joint undertaking, and of the EGNOS SSP, and contributed to create Airbus ProSky in 2010, three companies developing new technologies and services in aviation and space. He is holder of the Legion of Honour, of the National Order of Merit, and of the Medal of aeronautics.