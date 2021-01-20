Mr. Marcelo Gomes da Silva is an electrical engineer from the Universidade Federal Fluminense and received post-graduate studies in energy economics by the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He started at Eletronuclear as an intern in 1983. At Eletronuclear, he worked at the electrical engineering department, working on the design, construction, commissioning, and support to the operation of the Angra 2 Nuclear Power Plant. In 2004, he moved to head the Strategic Planning Department of the company, and since 2014 he has been responsible for conducting all studies and actions to prepare for the deployment of future Brazilian nuclear power plants.

As the head of the New Projects Development Department, he is also responsible for the business model studies for the restart and conclusion of Angra 3 Nuclear Power Plant. Marcelo has participated in several missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency as an external expert, including Nuclear Infrastructure Review Missions to Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, as well as expert missions to Chile and Uganda.