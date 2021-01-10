Michele Fiorentino is executive vice president of strategy and business development at Baker Hughes.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles focused on accelerating long-term growth across the energy, manufacturing, and chemical industries. His engineering background combined with his strategy experience and commercial acumen have positioned him to lead a number of transformation projects and initiatives.

At Baker Hughes, Fiorentino is responsible for leading the company’s long-term growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, energy transition, and strategic planning.

Previously, he served as chief investment officer at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), where he led the strategy and execution of the company’s investment and financing. Fiorentino has also held a number of senior positions within BP and Castrol including head of strategy, chief of staff, structured and corporate finance, and sales.

He holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Naples as well as a masters degree in finance from the London Business School.