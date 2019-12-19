Mr. Nasri is the Global Director for Fuel Integrity Programs at SGS. He holds degrees in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Science in Casablanca and a Quality Management degree from the European Organization for Quality located in Brussels. He has worked as Director of Research and Development at the Quality Control Laboratories for Stellram, an Allegheny Technologies company specializing in the design and manufacturing of tungsten carbide cutting tools. In 2000, Mostafa joined the head office of SGS in Geneva as Global Quality Manager for Governments and Institutions Services. In 2006, he took on the additional role as Director of Product Conformity Assessment, a position designed to support governments implementing trade facilitation policies and compliance of imports with applicable standards and technical regulations. Since 2011, Mostafa has served as the Global Quality Manager for SGS Oil, Gas, and Chemicals in addition to Global Director of Fuel Integrity Programs, a position intended to combat excise tax evasion and subsidy abuse caused by fuel fraud.