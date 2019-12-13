Jon Finer is the senior vice president of political risk and public policy / environmental, social and governance at Warburg Pincus. Based in New York, he joined Warburg Pincus in 2017 and focuses on Political and Regulatory Risk and opportunities. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, Mr. Finer was the chief of staff and director of policy planning at the US Department of State. In addition, he is a director of the International Refugee Assistance Project and serves on the advisory board of Diplomacy Works. Mr. Finer holds a JD from Yale Law School, an M.Phil in international relations from the University of Oxford and an undergraduate degree from Harvard University.