Neil R. Brown joined KKR in 2014 and is the Director of the KKR Global Institute. Mr. Brown is also a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. Prior to joining KKR, he. served for over eight years as a senior staff member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he concurrently led energy security efforts for Senator Richard G. Lugar. He has also served as a senior advisor at Goldwyn Global Strategies, on the US Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative advisory committee for the US Secretary of Interior, and as a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Mr. Brown currently serves on the boards of The Lugar Center, Merton College Charitable Corporation, Association of American Rhodes Scholars, and Columbia University Energy Journalism Initiative. An Iowa native, Mr. Brown is an honors graduate of Harvard University and received graduate MSc and MPhil degrees from Oxford University, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar.