Mrs. Ditte Juul-Jørgensen took up the position of Director General for Energy of the European Commission (DG ENER) in August 2019. She joined DG ENER from a position as Head of Cabinet for Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Mrs. Juul-Jørgensen has 27 years of experience in the European Commission. Before serving as Head of Cabinet, she was Director of Legal Affairs and Trade in Goods in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade at the World Trade Organization, where she managed European Union policy and negotiations at the WTO and involvement in dispute settlement and trade in goods. Prior to her appointment as Director, she served as Head of Unit and Acting Director for dispute settlement and legal issues, as well as Head of Unit for Trade and Sustainable Development and Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary Issues. Her previous experience includes a posting as Head of the Economic Section of the EU Delegation to the United Nations in New York and work at the European Court of Justice and European Commission Directorate-General for Competition. Mrs. Ditte Juul Jørgensen is a graduate in law of the College of Europe, Bruges, and the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.