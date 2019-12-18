Kanika Chawla is a policy specialist working at the intersection of India’s two revolutions: renewable energy and financial markets. She manages The Council’s work on renewable energy policy, markets, finance, and socio-economic benefits. Her current responsibilities include analyzing financial risks affecting renewable energy investments in India, decoding market dynamics, managing The Council’s periodic surveys on renewable energy jobs, and convening a high-level working group on renewable energy finance (comprising investors, developers and manufacturers). She is actively engaged with private and public enterprises within and outside India to design and develop new financial de-risking instruments and new financial institutions, such as green banks. Her research has been used by government, electricity regulators, and international agencies and strategic philanthropies. She is actively engaged in the Council’s initiative, Women in Sustainability. Prior to CEEW, Kanika worked at the REN21 Secretariat in Paris, where she served as one of the authors of the Global Status Report on Renewable Energy. She holds an M.Sc. in Economics and Development Economics.